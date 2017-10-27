Pricing! Updated BMW 2 Series range arrives in SA…

Although the lightly facelifted BMW 2 Series range – which includes the coupé and convertible body styles – has been available to order locally for a little while already, it is now officially on offer in South Africa.

Updates to the rear-wheel-drive 2 Series include sharper front-end styling thanks to a larger kidney grille and more prominent air intakes, along with now-standard bi-LED headlamps. A handful of cabin upgrades – from a redesigned instrument panel to new upholstery and trim options – have also been made, while specifying the optional Navigation System Professional now means the 8,8-inch central display comes in touchscreen form.

New exterior colours for the line-up include Mediterranean Blue, Seaside Blue and Sunset Orange, while the range of alloy wheels has also been expanded to 17 designs in 17- and 18-inch guises.

All engines have been carried over unchanged, which means there is still the choice of a handful of familiar four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and diesel mills, along with a 3,0-litre inline-six in the M240i variants. Oh, and be sure to read more about the facelifted version of the range-topping M2 here…

Pricing (from):

BMW 220i Coupé auto: R513 384

BMW 220d Coupé: R530 000

BMW 220d Coupé auto: R550 800

BMW 230i Coupé auto: R557 640

BMW M240i Coupé auto: R698 702

BMW 220i Convertible auto: R599 854

BMW 230i Convertible auto: R643 838

BMW M240i Convertible: R785 086