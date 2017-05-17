Pricing! Updated Toyota Yaris (with new mill) for SA

When the facelifted version of the third-generation Toyota Yaris was revealed back in February, the Japanese automaker’s local arm wouldn’t be drawn on whether the new 1,5-litre engine would make it to our shores. But now we can confirm that it will indeed be offered in South Africa.

The refreshed local line-up – which is expected to launch towards the end of May – will comprise five derivatives (one more than the outgoing range), with a 1,0-litre three-pot again serving as the entry-level model and a hybrid version again taking it place at the very summit of the range. But perhaps more interesting is the fact that the old 73 kW/125 N.m 1,3-litre naturally aspirated engine will make way for a new 1,5-litre unit.

This fresh 1496 cm³ four-cylinder petrol engine is worth 82 kW at 6 000 r/min and 136 N.m at 4 400 r/min, and can be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission. Equipped with the former, it takes a claimed 11,0 seconds to hit 100 km/h from standstill, while the CVT model adds two-tenths of a second.

Claimed combined fuel economy is 5,0 L/100 km for the manual and 4,8 L/100 km for the CVT, with both coming in comfortably below South Africa’s taxable CO 2 threshold (120 g/km). All models come standard with a three-year or 45 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km) as well as a three-year or 100 000 km warranty.

So, what about that hot hatch you’ve been seeing in the news over the past few months? Well, back in January, Toyota South Africa Motors told CARmag.co.za that the planned performance version of the Yaris was sadly “not on the cards” for SA.

Pricing:

Toyota Yaris 1,0 Pulse: R199 000

Toyota Yaris 1,5 Pulse: R228 700

Toyota Yaris 1,5 Pulse CVT: R241 400

Toyota Yaris 1,5 Pulse Plus CVT: R249 600

Toyota Yaris 1,5 Hybrid: R307 200