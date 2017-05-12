‘Production-spec’ Mercedes X-Class bakkie spotted!

Just how far will the production version of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class double-cab bakkie stray from the two concepts released last year? Well, this spy footage from Germany provides a possible answer.

From what we can see (considering the heavy camouflage applied to this vehicle), the apparently production-spec X-Class spotted testing in traffic will largely stay true to the styling employed by the pair of concepts unveiled in Sweden in October 2016.

The headlamps, for instance, appear to have retained their distinctive LED daytime running lights. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to make out what sort of grille this camouflaged model is wearing.

The X-Class, of course, will run on the Nissan Navara platform (as will the Renault Alaskan), and will be built by the Renault-Nissan alliance. However, the Stuttgart automaker will add its own V6 turbodiesel unit to the top-spec models, and promises that it will feel like a “true Mercedes”.

SA-spec models will be built at Nissan’s plant in Barcelona, Spain.

Also read: