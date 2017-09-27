PSA Group to develop new bakkie with Chinese brand

Remember the Peugeot bakkie (based on the Dongfeng Rich) revealed back in June? Well, the PSA Group – which owns the Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands – has now confirmed that it will also co-develop a new one-tonne pick-up with China’s Changan Automobile.

The upcoming bakkie will run on a new vehicle platform, and will be offered in both PSA Group and Changan flavours when it launches in 2020.

Of course, the two automakers earlier this year signed an “in-depth strategic co-operation agreement” designed to further deepen their co-operation.

The PSA Group promises the bakkie will “meet the most stringent worldwide regulations and customer’s expectations with a very strong design and uncompromised quality and durability”.

Initially, the pick-up will be offered to Chinese customers and PSA Group “overseas markets”. At this stage, it is unclear under which PSA Group brand the bakkie will fall.

“This new product, which is complementary to the Peugeot pick-up recently launched in Africa, is in line with the core model strategy of Groupe PSA and will support our come back on this growing market segment,” said Patrice Lucas, executive vice-president of programmes and strategy at the French group.

“It will contribute to achieve the objectives set for the ‘Push to Pass’ plan regarding LCVs with a target to increase volumes by 30% by 2018 and triple overseas volumes by 2021,” Lucas assed.