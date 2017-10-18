Punchier Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman GTS revealed

Porsche has revealed the new GTS versions of its 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, and while the four-cylinder engine remains firmly in place, it does now pack a bit more punch.

The German automaker says peak power of the 2,5-litre, four-pot boxer unit has been boosted to 269 kW, thanks to a newly developed intake duct and an “optimised turbocharger”. For the maths addicts, that’s around 11 kW more than the 718 S derivatives and up to 26 kW more than its GTS-badged predecessors (which, of course, had naturally aspirated hearts with six cylinders apiece).

Maximum torque of 430 N.m (up ten units on the 718 S models) is available between 1 900 and 5 000 r/min, facilitating a zero to 100 km/h sprint in a claimed 4,1 seconds in self-shifting guise. Both GTS models top out at 290 km/h.

As with the existing 718 variants, the latest versions of the two mid-engine sportscars are available with either manual six-speed transmissions or optional PDKs.

That GTS badge furthermore brings more standard equipment, including the Sport Chrono Package, torque vectoring (with a mechanical rear differential lock) and Porsche Active Suspension Management, which lowers the body by 10 mm.

The GTS models are visually set apart by a model-specific front apron, black tints for the headlamps and tail-lights, as well as black rear-sited logos, a black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes. In addition, black GTS badging at the base of the doors and black 20-inch alloys with a satin finish form part of the styling package.

Inside, you’ll find electronically adjusted sports seats (with customary Alcantara centres) that boast increased lateral support. Yet more Alcantara can be found on the steering wheel, centre console and armrests.

The new 718 GTS models are already available to order in South Africa, with the first units expected to land at the end of January 2018. The 718 Cayman GTS will be priced from R1 122 000, while the 718 Boxster GTS will come in from R1 137 000.