Quattro loses crown: there’s a new AWD sales king

According to a report out of the United Kingdom, Audi is no longer the holder of the global all-wheel-drive sales record.

Yes, Autocar says that Subaru sold a whopping 965 892 all-wheel-drive vehicles in its last fiscal year (April 2015 to April 2016), some 245 382 more than second-placed Audi (with its quattro all-wheel drive). Jaguar Land Rover placed third with 485 797 units.

Interestingly, the bulk (an estimated 60%) of Subaru’s sales reportedly came from the United States, with its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system standard on nearly all of its vehicles (virtually everything bar the BRZ).

While the Japanese automaker has effectively gone mainstream in the US, that’s not the case in in South Africa, where Subaru sold just 905 units in 2016 (according to Lightstone Auto), with its Forester (514) proving the most popular. With the BRZ having been removed from the local line-up, all 905 were equipped with AWD as standard.

The local line-up, however, is set to expand, with the new Impreza and Levorg headed to our shores soon, and the new XV and updated WRX and WRX STI hot on their heels.