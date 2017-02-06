R50m worth of engines stolen from JLR factory

Last week, Jaguar’s Solihull plant fell victim to a film-style heist in which a group of unknown assailants stole £3-million (around R50-million) worth of engines in just six minutes.

The thieves arrived late at night and used a stolen truck, which they used to hook up to a trailer carrying the engines. The entire job was recorded by security footage, which is currently being held as evidence.

The gang was allowed out of the plant with the cargo since the driver apparently held the necessary clearance papers. While there is certainly speculation around this being an inside job, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

The stolen trailers have since been found but the engines and truck are still missing. Managers and staff at the Jaguar plant have been left “stunned” by the incident, with the brand offering a substantial reward for anyone who can assist in finding the missing engines.