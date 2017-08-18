Ranger Raptor to be offered in V6 petrol AND diesel?

A fresh report out of Australia suggests that the Ranger Raptor currently being developed by Ford (well, according to rumours and spy shots, anyway) will be offered in both petrol and diesel flavours.

According to motoring.com.au, two powertrains are being developed for the rumoured super-bakkie, although it’s not yet clear whether both will be offered in a single market.

The Australian publication reports that the Ranger Raptor will be offered with a version of the F-150 Raptor’s 331 kW 3,5-litre turbocharged petrol EcoBoost V6. But it adds that the hottest Ranger is also being developed with an oil-burner, most likely taking the form of a higher-output version of the 3,2-litre five-pot already employed by the big bakkie.

The report adds that, regardless of engine, the Ranger Raptor will use a new ten-speed automatic transmission that the Blue Oval firm has co-developed with General Motors.

Interestingly, as previously reported by CarAdvice, the folks over at motoring.com.au are also claiming that the Raptor variant will ditch the Ranger’s traditional leaf springs in favour of coil springs and a multi-link set-up at the rear.

With bated breath we wait…