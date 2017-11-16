‘Re-engineered’ Mazda6 to get 2,5-litre turbo-petrol!

Mazda has confirmed that it will reveal a “thoroughly re-engineered and refined” version of its Mazda6 at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, complete with turbo power.

The current, third-generation version of the Japanese automaker’s flagship sedan will receive its third round of updates since debuting back in 2012.

And, rather interestingly, the brand says that its 2,5-litre Skyactiv-G turbocharged petrol engine will be added to the line-up in some markets. Although power figures have yet to be confirmed, the same engine makes 170 kW and 420 N.m in the Mazda CX-9.

Mazda has so far released just two images of the updated model, saying that the “styling improvements” result in a look of “greater maturity and composure”. The cabin, meanwhile, has been tweaked and features some new materials, including Japanese Sen Wood. Furthermore, various of the Mazda6’s driver assistance functions have been updated.

The Mazda6 was discontinued in South Africa in 2016 thanks to flagging sales. But Mazda Southern Africa managing director hinted to CARmag.co.za earlier this year that the local arm was “looking at the viability” of re-introducing the flagship sedan once it had been updated.