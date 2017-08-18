‘Reckless’ blue light brigade must be reined in – AA

The Automobile Association has called on government to “review the manner” in which it uses the so-called blue light brigade, following a crash on the M1 south in Gauteng this week.

The AA said that the crash reportedly involving the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) was “cause for great concern”, adding that it again highlighted “the reckless behaviour of some of these drivers”.

“There is too much anecdotal evidence suggesting drivers of the PPU, when in the cavalcade, force other drivers off the road, drive unnecessarily in the yellow lane, speed way above the applicable speed limit, and swerve dangerously in and out of traffic. This should not be allowed to continue,” the AA said in a statement.

The Association said that, apart from “obviously flouting traffic laws”, the unit was sending a message to ordinary South Africans that some politicians were “more important than anyone else on the road”. It added that the passengers in these vehicles should take responsibility for the way their drivers are performing, and be held accountable if they transgress.

“Everyone on our road has an equal right to be there, and be safe. In a genuine emergency situation, then, obviously, emergency vehicles must take precedence. But driving the way some of the PPU drivers are seen to be doing, may actually create an emergency by endangering the lives of law-abiding drivers.

“South Africa has one of the highest per capita road death fatalities in the world, and this type of driving enforces a negative perception that bad driving is acceptable. It is, instead, the duty of these drivers, and their passengers, to lead by example,” the AA noted.

However, the Association added that it was “aware of the security needs around certain politicians”.

The AA advised motorists to “continue yielding” to the PPU where necessary, adhere to the rules of the road themselves, and drive responsibly, until a resolution on way forward for the PPU’s driving is made.

“It is unfortunate that we have to advise motorists to ‘accept’ this indefensible behaviour, but do so in the interests of their own safety. We also do this in the hope that the police minister will act swiftly, once and for all, to end this continued bad behaviour by some PPU drivers on our country’s roads,” the AA concluded.