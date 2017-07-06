Red Dot awards: Best car designs of 2017 revealed…

The winners in the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017” competition have received their trophies, with a number of vehicles scooping various design awards in the automotive category.

The jury had earlier revealed its so-called “Best of the Best” product designs, which this year included the Audi Q2, Kia Optima Sportswagon, Ferrari J50 and Mazda MX-5 RF.

But now further “Red Dot” gongs have been handed out to the BMW 5 Series, Citroën C3, Ferrari 458 MM Speciale, Ferrari GTC4Lusso, Hyundai IG Grandeur, Hyundai Genesis G80 Sport, Kia Rio, LaFerrari Aperta, Peugeot 3008, Seat Ibiza, Skoda Kodiaq and Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Finally, “Honourable Mentions” went to the Borgward BX5, Hyundai i30 and Kia Niro.

Manufacturers and designers from 54 countries had entered their wares in the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017” competition. A jury comprises of 39 experts from across the globe then convened in Essen to assess each individual product.