Refreshed Nissan X-Trail: pricing for revised SA range

The third-generation Nissan X-Trail was recently handed a facelift, and now the updated version has arrived in South Africa. The revised local range grows from five to eight derivatives, with three seven-seater derivatives now also available.

As before, the local line-up kicks off with a naturally aspirated 2,0-litre petrol engine worth 106 kW and 200 N.m (up ever-so-slightly from the outgoing range), with drive sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Next up is the 1,6 turbodiesel engine, which makes 96 kW and 320 N.m. In seven-seven-seater guise, this model is front-wheel-driven, although a higher-spec all-wheel drive derivative (with five seats) is also offered. Both feature six-speed manual gearboxes.

The third and final engine in the range is the 2,5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, which makes 126 kW and 233 N.m (again, up slightly on the outgoing version of the engine) and provides urge to four derivatives. It is available only in 4×4 guise (it can furthermore optionally be had with seven seats) and also powers the range-topping variant, which employs a continuously variable transmission.

All models come with a six-year/150 000 km warranty and a three-year/90 000 km service plan. We’ll update this story once we hear more about standard specifications of each of the four trim levels…

Pricing:

Nissan X-Trail 2,0 Visia: R369 900

Nissan X-Trail 2,0 Visia (seven-seater): R374 900

Nissan X-Trail 1,6dCi Visia (seven-seater): R392 900

Nissan X-Trail 2,5 Acenta 4×4: R425 900

Nissan X-Trail 2,5 Acenta 4×4 (seven-seater): R429 900

Nissan X-Trail 2,5 Acenta Plus 4×4 CVT: R444 900

Nissan X-Trail 1,6dCi Tekna 4×4: R457 900

Nissan X-Trail 2,5 Tekna 4×4 CVT: R469 900