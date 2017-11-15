Regal madness! Tuner beefs up Rolls-Royce Dawn…

Rolls-Royce makes luxurious cars with a generally tasteful and elegant design. And that’s why this modified Dawn – dubbed the Spofec Overdose – is more than just a little out of the ordinary.

The tuned drop-top Rolls sports a wide body kit, custom wheels and a surge in power, thanks to German specialist Spofec.

Based on the current Rolls-Royce Dawn, the Spofec model gains special carbon panels, widening the body significantly. The tuning firm claims that these alterations minimise lift on the front axle and improve handling stability.

Other additions to the exterior include dramatically redesigned front and rear bumpers and custom 22-inch SP1 forged alloy wheels, wrapped in 265/35 ZR22 front and 295/30 ZR22 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

The modified air suspension lowers the Spofec Overdose by 40 mm at speeds up to 140 km/h, after which the ride height reverts to its standard setting. Topping off the experience is a custom stainless-steel sport exhaust system, which the tuner says also lowers mass by 5 kg.

The twin-turbo 6,6-litre V12 has been retained, but now makes 505 kW and 980 N.m of torque thanks to the N-Tronic plug-and-play ECU module, which provides special mapping for the injection, ignition and boost pressure. This results in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,6 seconds (top speed in an unchanged 250 km/h).

Spofec says it will provide a tailored design for the interior based on each customer’s preferences.

The tuner hasn’t provided a price for the Overdose, but let’s be honest: it’s not exactly going to be a bargain considering how much of a standard Rolls-Royce Dawn goes for…