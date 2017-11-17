‘Reinforced’ Renault Kwid undergoes Latin NCAP test

Back in May 2016, the Renault Kwid failed to score a single star for adult occupancy safety in its initial Global NCAP crash-test in India. A few months later, a revised version of the budget mini-crossover was tested, scoring a single star.

Now, the Kwid produced for the South American market has been tested by Latin NCAP, showing “clear improvements” in safety compared to the India-built version, with a final result of three stars (for both adult occupant and child occupant protection).

Of course, the Kwid currently sold in South Africa is imported from India, and has just a single airbag and (still) does without ABS. Some changes are expected to be made to the local Kwid range early in 2018, while a further update is scheduled for the final quarter of next year. It;s not year clear whether safety updates are on the cards.

The Brazilian-market Kwid tested by Latin NCAP, meanwhile, boasts ABS, four airbags and Isofix child-seat anchors as standard. And, likely more importantly, this version also boasts “extra structural reinforcements” compared to the Indian model tested by Global NCAP last year.

In the embedded Twitter video below, note the stark difference in safety performance between the India-built and Brazil-built Kwids during their respective crash-tests…

3 stars for the latest Renault Kwid built in Brazil & crash tested by @LatinNCAP, compared to zero stars for the original Kwid made in India. https://t.co/47XfeRuGmC #safercarsforindia pic.twitter.com/Mf9nOLjso1 — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) November 16, 2017

Latin NCAP reported that the Brazilian-spec Kwid “showed an adequate frontal protection and marginal side-impact protection, with weak protection to the chest of the adult but enough to reach a solid three stars in adult occupant protection”.

The crash-test authority added that the Kwid’s side-impact structure “prevented massive intrusion of the side-impact barrier, which combined with the side thorax airbag could keep the adult injuries below the high probability of life-threatening injuries”.

The child occupants, meanwhile, enjoyed “adequate and good protection during the front and side crash tests” thanks to the child restraint system that was installed using the Isofix and top-tether anchorages.

Latin NCAP also noted that the Kwid tested lacked an airbag deactivation option up front, while also doing without three-point seatbelts.

“It is good to see how fast manufacturers can react from the first-ever tested Kwid to this three-star Brazilian-made Kwid. It is encouraging to see car-makers reacting to Latin NCAP’s, Global NCAP’s and consumers’ preferences for better safety performance, even in entry level cars,” said Alejandro Furas, secretary general of Latin NCAP.

Here’s hoping some of these improvements will be rolled out to the South African market soon.

Watch the Latin NCAP crash-test footage below…