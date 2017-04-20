Renault adds new 88 kW GT-Line variant to SA range

The facelifted Renault Clio range launched in South Africa late last year, and now the local arm of the French automaker has added a new GT-Line derivative to the local line-up.

The fourth-generation Clio has proven particularly popular in South Africa, with more than 20 000 units sold locally since the model’s launch in 2013.

So, how does the GT-Line derivative – which is priced at R264 900 – differ from the rest of the range? Well (just like the GT-Line model in the pre-facelift line-up), it is rather sportily styled, boasting 17-inch “titanium grey” alloys, with this colour repeated on the side-mirror caps, door protectors and along the lower edge of the boot lid, as well as around the front foglamps.

The front bumper, meanwhile, has also been restyled, while a faux-diffuser and chrome tailpipe add sporty looks round back.

Inside, the GT-Line boasts several RS-inspired bits and bobs, such as the leather steering wheel (albeit with a GT-Line insert), the RS gear knob, some distinctive blue stitching, GT-Line embossed headrests and front sport seats with added side-support.

While the GT-Line in the pre-facelift range was powered by the brand’s tiny turbo-triple, the latest GT-Line draws its urge from a 1,2-litre turbocharged petrol engine worth 88 kW and 205 N.m, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox (this engine has been available with Expression trim since launch, but linked exclusively to a dual-clutch transmission).

Renault says the GT-Line is capable of hitting 100 km/h from standstill in 9,0 seconds, before topping out at 199 km/h. Claimed combined fuel consumption, meanwhile, comes in at 5,3 L/100 km, with the CO2 emissions figure of 118 g/km sneaking under the taxable threshold.

Pricing:

Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Authentique: R206 900

Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Expression: R226 900

Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Dynamique: R244 900

Renault Clio 88 kW turbo Expression EDC: R264 900

Renault Clio 88 kW turbo GT-Line: R264 900