Renault adds new 88 kW GT-Line variant to SA range

Renault Clio GT-Line
A GT-Line derivative has been added to the local Renault Clio range.
April 20th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

The facelifted Renault Clio range launched in South Africa late last year, and now the local arm of the French automaker has added a new GT-Line derivative to the local line-up.

The fourth-generation Clio has proven particularly popular in South Africa, with more than 20 000 units sold locally since the model’s launch in 2013.

So, how does the GT-Line derivative – which is priced at R264 900 – differ from the rest of the range? Well (just like the GT-Line model in the pre-facelift line-up), it is rather sportily styled, boasting 17-inch “titanium grey” alloys, with this colour repeated on the side-mirror caps, door protectors and along the lower edge of the boot lid, as well as around the front foglamps.

The front bumper, meanwhile, has also been restyled, while a faux-diffuser and chrome tailpipe add sporty looks round back.

Inside, the GT-Line boasts several RS-inspired bits and bobs, such as the leather steering wheel (albeit with a GT-Line insert), the RS gear knob, some distinctive blue stitching, GT-Line embossed headrests and front sport seats with added side-support.

While the GT-Line in the pre-facelift range was powered by the brand’s tiny turbo-triple, the latest GT-Line draws its urge from a 1,2-litre turbocharged petrol engine worth 88 kW and 205 N.m, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox (this engine has been available with Expression trim since launch, but linked exclusively to a dual-clutch transmission).

Renault says the GT-Line is capable of hitting 100 km/h from standstill in 9,0 seconds, before topping out at 199 km/h. Claimed combined fuel consumption, meanwhile, comes in at 5,3 L/100 km, with the CO2 emissions figure of 118 g/km sneaking under the taxable threshold.

Pricing:
Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Authentique: R206 900
Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Expression: R226 900
Renault Clio 66 kW turbo Dynamique: R244 900
Renault Clio 88 kW turbo Expression EDC: R264 900
Renault Clio 88 kW turbo GT-Line: R264 900

  • Luke

    The GT line needs to be offered with both manual and EDC options, unfortunately at the moment if you opt for the EDC gearbox your only choice is the Expression trim.

  • teofli

    Renault just keeps on doling one beautiful car after the other