Renault confirms dual-clutch for new Mégane RS

The new Renault Mégane RS has made an appearance (again in camouflage) at the Monaco Formula 1 GP, with the French automaker confirming that the next-generation hot hatch will be offered with a choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions.

Renault said it made the decision to add an EDC option to its upcoming range “to meet customer demand”. The outgoing Mégane RS, of course, was available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Boulogne-Billancourt-based automaker provided no other solid details about its new Mégane RS, saying only that it would be officially unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, before sales kick off in the first quarter of 2018.

“We aim to make new Mégane R.S. the new compact sports car benchmark,” said Patrice Ratti, managing director of Renault Sport Cars.

Despite the disguise, we can see that the new Mégane RS will employ the distinctive chequered flag lighting signature first seen on the Clio RS.

Reports suggest it will remains front-wheel drive (rather than following the Ford Focus RS down the all-wheel-drive road), with power coming from either a fresh 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine or the 1,8-litre mill from the new Alpine A110.