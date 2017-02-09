Renault Kadjar XP edition gains kit worth R40 000

Renault South Africa has added a special edition model to its local range, dubbing the newcomer the Kadjar XP Limited Edition.

The XP Limited Edition derivative is based on the 96 kW 1,2 Turbo Expression model, fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. But the new variant features an accessory pack comprising 17-inch alloys, cornering fog-lamps, a “swan neck” tow bar kit, side-steps and roof-racks.

Renault SA says these additional items are valued at a total of R40 000. Interestingly, the Kadjar XP edition is priced at R364 900, the same as the model on which it is based.

The local arm of the French automaker says a “limited number of units” will be available, without specifying exactly how many.

As with other models in the local Kadjar range, the XP variant comes with a five-year or 150 000 km warranty and a five-year or 90 000 km service plan (with intervals of 15 000 km) as standard.