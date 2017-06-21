Renault-Nissan to topple Toyota and VW, says CEO

CEO Carlos Ghosn has predicted that the Renault-Nissan alliance will soon overtake Volkswagen and Toyota as the world’s best-selling automaker.

“We have been among the top three carmakers since January in sales volume, and we expect to be in the top spot by mid-year – although this was not our goal,” Ghosn said, according to Automotive News.

In the first four months of 2017, the Volkswagen Group sold 3,32 million vehicles, while Toyota managed 3,06 million, according to market research firm Jato Dynamics. Renault-Nissan, meanwhile, came in with 3,02 million units.

The alliance, of course, now also includes Mitsubishi Motors, after Nissan last year completed the acquisition of a controlling 34 % stake.

According to the report, the alliance’s global sales are up eight percent year-on-year, with Toyota’s increasing six percent. VW Group sales, meanwhile, have fallen one percent in this time.

In 2016, Toyota lost the best-selling crown to the Volkswagen Group after four years on top.