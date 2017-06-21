Renault-Nissan to topple Toyota and VW, says CEO

Renault-Nissan alliance CEO Carlos Ghosn
June 21st 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

CEO Carlos Ghosn has predicted that the Renault-Nissan alliance will soon overtake Volkswagen and Toyota as the world’s best-selling automaker.

“We have been among the top three carmakers since January in sales volume, and we expect to be in the top spot by mid-year – although this was not our goal,” Ghosn said, according to Automotive News.

In the first four months of 2017, the Volkswagen Group sold 3,32 million vehicles, while Toyota managed 3,06 million, according to market research firm Jato Dynamics. Renault-Nissan, meanwhile, came in with 3,02 million units.

The alliance, of course, now also includes Mitsubishi Motors, after Nissan last year completed the acquisition of a controlling 34 % stake.

According to the report, the alliance’s global sales are up eight percent year-on-year, with Toyota’s increasing six percent. VW Group sales, meanwhile, have fallen one percent in this time.

In 2016, Toyota lost the best-selling crown to the Volkswagen Group after four years on top.

  • nigel

    In Europe Toyota was one of the few Brands to post positive sales for April 2017 against April 2016.

    Brand Ranking – April ’07 Sales – % Rise[+] / Fall [-]

    1) Volkswagen – 135 303 -22,32%
    2) Renault – 90 219 -4,30%
    3) Ford – 78 072 -10,91%
    4) Peugeot – 75 143 -3,34%
    5) Mercedes-Benz – 72 826 -8,00%
    6) Opel / Vauxhall – 70 039 -11,37%
    7) Audi – 69 291 -6,95%
    8) Fiat – 66 075 -1,77%
    9) BMW – 63 726 -3,81%
    10) Skoda – 56 298 -2,76%
    11) Toyota – 50 093 +1,30%
    12) Citroen – 48 035 -3,06%
    13) Hyundai – 38 593 -4,69%
    14) Dacia – 36 678 -1,33%
    15) Kia 36 165 -1,50%
    16) Nissan – 35 560 -6,03%
    17) Seat – 34 398 +4,59%
    18) Volvo – 24 394 -0,88%
    19) Suzuki – 17 476 +1,48%
    20) Mini 15 636 -1,12%

  • OdysseyTag

    If there was ever a major car group that could do it, it would most likely be them – though I doubt they’d be able to maintain it.