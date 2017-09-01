Renault releases fresh images of Alaskan bakkie…

The production version of the Renault Alaskan may have been unveiled back in July 2016, but the bakkie has only just launched in Europe. So, the French brand has released a fresh batch of images.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Nissan Navara (like the Mercedes-Benz X-Class), the double-cab version of the Alaskan likewise borrows the Japanese bakkie’s five-link rear suspension setup.

In Europe, the Alaskan is offered with the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s 2,3-litre dCi unit, a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine set to be available in two states of tune (118 kW and 140 kW).

So, will it come to South Africa? Well, back when we saw the bakkie in the metal in Paris, Renault SA tentatively told us that the plan was for the Alaskan to hit local shores in 2018. But the latest news in that while Renault SA is “actively pursuing” this model, it does not have “any confirmed production timelines” from its French headquarters.