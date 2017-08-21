Renault SA adds cheaper base model to Kadjar range

Renault South Africa has added a new entry-level derivative to its Kadjar range, cutting the starting price to below the R300 000-mark. Unfortunately, we’ve not yet been able to source images of the new variant, so take note that the image you see above depicts a high-spec model.

Priced at R299 900, the new 96 kW TCe Blaze effectively replaces the (previously base) Expression variant, which had cost some R65 000 more (Renault SA recently took the same approach with a new Blaze base model in its refreshed Captur range). The limited edition XP derivative, meanwhile, has also left the local line-up.

Like the 96 kW TCe Dynamique model, the new base Blaze employs a 1,2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine worth (you guessed it) 96 kW and 205 N.m, delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

But, since it costs some R90 000 less, the Blaze variant – which Renault SA describes as a “limited edition” model on its website – makes do with 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery and a manual air-conditioning unit, rather than the Dynamique version’s standard alloys, vinyl/cloth trim and dual-zone climate control.

The Blaze variant furthermore lacks the navigation and keyless entry functions (using a retractable key rather than a hands-free card) of its more expensive sibling, while also doing without rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps (it uses halogens instead), front foglamps and a heating function for the electrically operated side-mirrors. It also appears to feature a more basic infotainment system.

Still, it’s not an entirely bare-bones affair, with the standard features list including the likes of LED daytime running lights, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, cruise control and the full complement of six airbags. The five-year/90 000 km service plan also stays firmly in place.

Pricing:

Renault Kadjar 96 kW TCe Blaze: R299 900

Renault Kadjar 96 kW TCe Dynamique: R389 900

Renault Kadjar 81 kW dCi Dynamique: R394 900

Renault Kadjar 96 kW TCe Dynamique auto: R399 900

Renault Kadjar 81 kW dCi Dynamique auto: R414 900

Renault Kadjar 96 kW dCi Dynamique 4WD: R454 900