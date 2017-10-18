Renault SA adds Kwid Xtreme variant to local range

Renault South Africa has added a third, limited-edition derivative to its local Kwid range, but the new flagship model – dubbed Kwid Xtreme – still does without ABS.

The brand says the newcomer will be available “in limited numbers”. For the record, the local arm of the French automaker has sold more than 6 000 examples of the Kwid since the budget vehicle’s launch late in 2016.

The Kwid Xtreme is based on the Dynamique model (priced some R15 000 higher), but adds an exterior styling pack that includes chrome accents for the front grille, fog-lamp surrounds, front bumper, rear bumper corners and tailgate.

Black roof-rails, black plastic mud-flaps, 14-inch rims and decals are also part of the package. This model furthermore gains rear parking sensors and auto-locking doors (from 20 km/h).

Power still comes from a naturally aspirated 1,0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. Key figures include a peak power output of 50 kW and maximum torque of 91 N.m (at a lofty 4 250 r/min).

While we must again stress that ABS has not been added, the Kwid does feature a single airbag, along with a five-year/150 000 km warranty (the service plan is optional).

Pricing:

Renault Kwid Expression 1,0-litre SCe: R124 900

Renault Kwid Dynamique 1,0-litre SCe: R134 900

Renault Kwid Xtreme 1,0-litre SCe: R149 900