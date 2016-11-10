Renault unveils Duster Extreme off-roading concept

There’s much to like about the humble Renault Duster, including the four-wheel-drive version’s surprising capability off the beaten track. But now the French automaker has taken things a step further, unveiling the new Duster Extreme concept.

On display at the Sao Paulo International Motor Show, the concept features all manner of added off-roading goodies, from chunky off-road tyres and bigger bumpers to raised suspension, an LED light-bar, a snorkel and even a winch. Extreme it most certainly is.

The Duster Extreme concept – which was conceived by Renault Design Latin America – is painted matte-grey with red highlights, a colour scheme that is repeated in the cabin.

Renault has yet to release any official specifications for this concept, although it is rumoured to be powered by a 2,0-litre four-cylinder petrol mill.