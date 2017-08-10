Rolls-Royce CEO calls Bentayga a ‘camouflaged Q7’

Bentley Bentayga
The CEO of Rolls-Royce has taken a potshot at the Bentley Bentayga...
August 10th 2017Ryan Bubear

As Rolls-Royce prepares to brings its first crossover vehicle to market, the British brand’s CEO has taken a potshot at what will likely be the new vehicle’s closest rival, the Bentley Bentayga, branding it a “camouflaged Q7”.

Project Cullinan, which Rolls-Royce would prefer you describe as an “all-terrain, high-sided vehicle” as opposed to a crossover or SUV, is expected to be fully revealed in 2018, with deliveries kicking off the following year.

CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes told Automotive News that the Cullinan would ride on the same aluminium platform that underpins the recently revealed Phantom, rather than borrowing its architecture from elsewhere within the BMW Group.

“We are not using mass-manufactured body shells,” Mueller-Oetvoes told the publication.

“That limits what you can do on the design side, and it undermines exclusivity massively. You don’t want a camouflaged [Audi] Q7 in that segment. You want to have a true Rolls-Royce,” he said.

The Bentagya, of course, shares its underpinnings with the Q7, with next-generation versions of the Volkswagen Touareg and Porsche Cayenne (along with the upcoming Lamborghini Urus) also set to inherit the platform.

  • Kylo

    This headline is misleading. The CEO does not call it a camouflaged Q7. He said he wants to avoid it being a camouflaged Q7.

    • This SUV is ultra ugly!!

    • Carfan73

      Were you reading a different article?

      • Kylo

        The CEO said “you don’t want a camouflaged Q7”. The heading though says that the CEO calls Bentayga a “camouflaged Q7”. That is misleading and makes you believe that Rolls Royce thinks the Bentayga IS a camouflaged Q7. But, that is precisely what the CEO is NOT saying. He doesn’t want the Bentayga to become known as ‘a camouflaged Q7’ and so does not once call the Bentayga a camouflaged Q7 as this heading suggests.

        • Bad, quite bad this expensive thing!!!!! 1000 times a beautiful and better Maserati levante!!

  • This SUV is ultra ugly!!!!

    • Carfan73

      For once I agree with you.

      • Bad, quite bad this expensive thing!!!!! 1000 times a beautiful and better Maserati levante!!!!!!!

  • Moe

    Ooooh burn!