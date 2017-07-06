Rolls-Royce has no plans to produce hybrid cars

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Otvös has stated that the premium automobile manufacturer has no intention of venturing into hybrid powertrains, a stance that goes against current trends.

Müller-Otvös did, however, admit that there was a future for electric Rolls-Royces, but only once the technology was fully developed, Autocar reports.

“Electrification is the way forward and there will be no in-between steps for us like hybridisation,” Müller-Otvös said, according to the British publication.

“It is the propulsion system for the future, make no error. There is a time – nobody can predict when – when there will be no combustion engines. That will take a long, long time, but it will happen,” he added.

Claiming that the brand’s customers would not accept the “compromise” of a hybrid powertrain, Müller-Otvös explained that Rolls-Royce placed its focus on luxury above developing revolutionary technology.

“Compromises when it comes to technology, or operating our products, are unacceptable. People are more interested in highly reliably substance than to be a test field for new technology,” he said.

Müller-Otvös also admitted that, although not a priority and not in high demand from customers, autonomous driving technology would eventually make its way into the brand’s models.

Rolls-Royce has expressed interest in EVs in the past. In 2011, we saw the 102EX Electric Concept, based on the Phantom, which made use of a 71 kWh nickel cobalt manganese battery capable of sending 290 kW and 800 N.m of torque to the rear wheels.

More recently, the brand revealed the 103EX Vision Next 100 Concept, which expanded on the idea of electrification and autonomous driving.