Rolls-Royce reveals final (one-off) Phantom VII

The final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII finished in Blue Velvet paint.
February 1st 2017Damian Adams

After thirteen years of production, the final example of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII has left the British brand’s Goodwood production line, signifying the end of an era.

The final seventh-generation Phantom is a bespoke example that the marque describes as a “fittingly artful tribute” to the skills of its craftspeople.

This extended wheelbase limousine was ordered by “a renowned contemporary Rolls-Royce collector”, who asked that the vehicle to be styled to depict a 1930s ocean liner to reflect his particular fascination with the era.

The exterior is finished in “Blue Velvet” paint, which is complemented by a twin coachline and an ocean liner motif. Contrasting pinstripe tyres and a Spirit of Ecstasy ornament fashioned from solid silver complete the unique exterior styling.

The maritime theme continues inside the car, where “Powder Blue” leather and bespoke tone-on-tone embroidery can be found. There are also thick lambswool carpets as well as special front and rear clocks, built to echo the style of the radio clocks that once adorned grand ocean liners.

Rolls-Royce says that this vehicle, the very last example of the seventh-generation model, and the decommissioning of the Phantom production line after thirteen years, sets the stage for the introduction for the Phantom VIII, which will be underpinned by an all-new aluminium structure.

