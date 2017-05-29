Rolls-Royce Sweptail: most expensive new car ever?

The one-off Rolls-Royce Sweptail was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este at the weekend, with reports suggesting it may just be the most expensive new car … ever.

The coachbuilt vehicle was commissioned by a “Rolls-Royce connoisseur”, who approached the marque back in 2013 with his own idea of a two-seat Rolls. Once it was completed, it was christened “Sweptail” in a nod to the swept-tail features of certain Rolls-Royces from the 1920s.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, described the Sweptail as “a truly magnificent car”.

“‘Sweptail’ is proof, today, that Rolls-Royce is at the pinnacle of coachbuilding. We are listening carefully to our most special customers and assessing their interest in investing in similar, completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces. At the same time we are looking into the resources which will allow us to offer this unique service to these discerning patrons of luxury,” he said.

So, how much did the client pay? Well, various reports suggest the Sweptail cost a whopping £10-million (about R165-million), with Müller-Ötvös confirming that the bespoke vehicle was “probably the most expensive new car ever”…