Roughed-up Kia Picanto X-Line breaks cover

Kia’s smallest hatchback, the Picanto, has been given the crossover treatment resulting in a dramatic restyle, increase in overall ride height and a punchy new turbocharged engine.

In X-Line trim the Picanto gains a more robust stance including new bumpers, metal-look skidplates and plastic cladding on the wheelarches. The grille and foglamps also adopt lime green accenting. The Picanto X-Line has also been raised by 5 mm giving it an overall ground clearance of 156 mm.

Much like the GT-Line, the Picanto X-Line is fitted with a turbocharged 1,0-litre engine offering 74 kW and 172 N.m of torque. Kia claims a 0-100 km/h time of 10,1 seconds with a combined fuel consumption of just 4,5 L/100 km.

The Kia Picanto X-Line is expected to go on sale in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year. Local availability is not yet confirmed.