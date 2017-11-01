Roush Mustang 729 pays homage to the Boss 429

The last few decades have seen many special Ford Mustangs roaring into life, but the 1970 Boss 429 is definitely up there as one of the true greats. Acknowledging this, Roush has created a formidable-looking homage in the shape of the Mustang 729 which takes the stage at this year’s SEMA.

Based on the facelifted Mustang, the 729 is a one-off concept adopting an aerodynamic package that features a wider body designed in conjunction with Stratasys. Carbon fibre front splitter and rear diffuser and spoiler components are provided by Anderson Composites.

Finishing off the 729’s aggressive looks are the custom Vossen RVS forged alloy wheels partnered with a set of Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres. These tyres are supported further by the Brembo GT Series brake system and a Roush 3-Way adjustable coilover suspension.

These components might come in handy for the 729 because, after fitting an “Air Gobbler” ram air induction supercharger and a cold air intake, Roush was able to push the total power output up to 544 kW. This power is complimented by the active quad-tip exhaust system.

The interior is made more secure with the help of Recaro racing seats (reupholstered in custom Katzkin leather) with a Sparco four-point racing harness and a Watson Racing roll cage. Performance window NACA ducts with cooling tubes have also been installed.