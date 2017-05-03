SA car buyers warned: ‘Prepare for uncertain future’

WesBank has warned South Africans in the market for a new vehicle that they “should spend prudently and prepare for an uncertain future”.

The vehicle and asset finance provider was reacting to the news from Naamsa that the SA new vehicle sales fell some 13,4% in April 2017, year-on-year.

In a statement, WesBank said that the market “immediately felt the repercussions of the country’s economic downgrade”, adding the 34 956 new vehicles sold in April represented the “lowest sales performance since December 2009”.

Until March, the new vehicle industry saw year-to-date growth of 1,9%. But April’s performance saw this turn to a year-to-date decline of 1,4%.

“This sales performance is not just bad news for the new vehicle industry, but also the country,” said Rudolf Mahoney, head of brand and communications at WesBank.

“Historically, the performance of the new vehicle market has served as a leading indicator for economic activity, suggesting that the outlook for year could be worse than initially forecast. One should also factor in that the April decline was compounded by several public holidays,” he explained.

WesBank added that confidence had been shaken by the news that ratings agencies had given the South African economy the “junk status” label. The deteriorating rand had already resulted in a notable fuel price increases and the prospect of negative GDP growth was also likely to result in a cycle of interest rate hikes.

Consumers who did purchase cars last month reacted sharply to these factors, with WesBank’s data showing a 12,6% increase in vehicle finance agreements with fixed interest rates, compared to March, indicating that consumers are hedging the risk of possible future interest rate increases.

WesBank’s internal data also has further insight into this sudden market reaction. Consumer demand for new and used vehicle finance, as measured through the volume of finance applications received, fell sharply over the last month. New vehicle finance applications declined 10,7%, while used vehicle finance applications fell 15,3%. Even though April had only 18 working days there was still a significant decline in market activity, with a 6,4% slump in the daily rate of applications received.

“There is no mistaking this behaviour as consumers and businesses reacting to the economic downgrade and factors that led to it,” said Mahoney. “Those who are in the car market right now should spend prudently and prepare for an uncertain future.”