SA tuner pits modded Mustangs against standard V8

RGMotorsport has released performance data for two of its tuned Ford Mustangs, comparing the modified vehicles to a standard V8 model.

The Randburg-based tuner used a pair of customer cars for the test, fitting each with VBOX data-logging equipment.

The first was a supercharged conversion carried out the end of 2016. According to RGM, this particular vehicle is worth 550 kW and 895 N.m thanks to its Whipple blower and, er, “other enhancements”.

The second modified ‘Stang boasts a stage one conversion, complete with Techniflow 76 mm exhaust and an engine management remap to “maximise the breathing benefits of the new outlet system”.

So, here are the numbers achieved down Midvaal’s back straight, compared to the standard Mustang 5,0 GT’s efforts (which RGM says were achieved “on a separate occasion under similar conditions”).