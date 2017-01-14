SA tuner reveals 550 kW supercharged Mustang…

Randburg-based tuner RGMotorsport has revealed details of its new supercharging conversion kit for the V8-powered Ford Mustang.

RGM says the package bumps the 5,0-litre eight-cylinder’s peak power from 306 kW to “about 550 kW”, while maximum torque climbs from 530 N.m to a whopping 895 N.m. All of this is thanks to a Whipple supercharger, which is imported from the US.

The W175ax 2,9 L supercharger is driven by a six-rib belt system and includes a self-contained air-to-water intercooler as well as lubrication systems. It comes with a 132 mm billet throttle body and a serviceable air filter element.

The supercharger fits into the valley between the two cylinder banks, so no modification to the bonnet is necessary.

In addition, a front-to-back 76 mm Techniflow performance exhaust (with a “dual sound level function”) is included.

So, how much? Well, RGM says the kit costs R199 900, on top of the price of the your choice of V8 Mustang. Additional upgrades, such as a two-year or 75 000 km warranty on the conversion, are also on offer.