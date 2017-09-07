Sacrilege? Jaguar reveals electric E-Type concept!

The idea that in a few decades time petrol-powered cars might be outlawed in some cities, does scare some motoring enthusiasts (including us!).

There is now shortage of hybrid and electric cars currently and planned for the future. However, the team at Jaguar Land Rover Classic has come up with a perfect blend of combining the past with the future.

Called the Jaguar E-Type Zero Concept, this car has been restored and converted to an electric powered classic car.

Tim Hannig, director, Jaguar Land Rover Classic, had the following to say: “This concept combines the renowned E-type dynamic experience with enhanced performance through electrification. This unique combination creates a breathtaking driving sensation. Our aim with E-type Zero is to future-proof classic car ownership. We’re looking forward to the reaction of our clients as we investigate bringing this concept to market.”

Under the, uhm, battery bonnet, is the electric powertrain which develops 220 kW from the lithium-ion battery. It has been engineered in such a way that it fits perfectly into the same space that the XK six-cylinder takes up. Compared to the original car, it is actually 46 kg lighter while front-rear weight distribution is also unchanged. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time is only 5,5 seconds while it has a claimed range of 270 km.

This E-Type features a modern fascia and instrument layout, including carbon-fibre elements, but retains several original elements such as the steering wheel, pedals and handbrake lever. On the exterior LED headlights have been fitted, not only for better lighting and using less energy.

Which ever way you look at it, it is an interesting alternative to the usual electric cars that are unveiled these days.