SA’s 10 best-selling bakkies of December 2016

The battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie continues apace. So, what happened in December 2016?

Well, industry sales in South Africa plummeted 15,3% to 41 639 units in December 2016 (year-on-year). But it’s particularly interesting to note what has happened in the light commercial segment, where year-on-year sales fell a whopping 17,8%.

So, we’ve decided to take a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of December 2016.

After two months in second spot, the Toyota Hilux regained the monthly sales crown from the Ford Ranger in December, outselling its bitter foe by more than 400 units.

The Isuzu KB, meanwhile, climbed three places to third, and the NP200 likewise moved up a spot to fourth. The NP300 fell one to fifth, while the Chevrolet Utility managed just 524 units (down from 1 670 in November), leaving it languishing in sixth.

The Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up, Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Mahindra Bolero all held steady to round out the table. That means there’s no room for the Mazda BT-50 (27), Fiat Fullback (26), Tata Xenon (12), Nissan Navara (1) or Mitsubishi Triton (0).

See the top ten list below, and have a look at November’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of December 2016:

1. Toyota Hilux – 3 074

2. Ford Ranger – 2 665

3. Isuzu KB – 912

4. Nissan NP200 – 856

5. Nissan NP300 – 717

6. Chevrolet Utility – 524

7. Volkswagen Amarok – 308

8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 185

9. Mahindra Scorpio Pick-Up – 43

10. Mahindra Bolero – 41

Also read: