SA’s 10 best-selling bakkies of January 2017

In 2016, the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie was a close one, with the Toyota Hilux (35 428) taking the crown just ahead of the Ford Ranger (32 468). So, what happened in the first month of 2017?

Well, aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa increased by some 3,7% to 50 333 in January 2017, while the light commercial vehicle segment saw a gain of 1,6%. So, we’ve decided to take a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of January 2017.

After regaining first place in the final month of 2016, the Hilux again fell to second in January, with the Ranger ousting its Japanese foe by a mere 279 units.

The Nissan NP200, meanwhile, climbed one place to snaffle third, with its NP300 sibling enjoying a particularly strong month, moving up one to fourth. That means the Isuzu KB dropped two spots to fifth.

The Chevrolet Utility held steady in sixth, while the Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up moved up one to claim seventh. The Volkswagen Amarok fell one place to eighth, while the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Bolero held firm to again round out the table.

That means there’s no room for the Mitsubishi Triton (64), Mazda BT-50 (45), Fiat Fullback (26) or Tata Xenon (16) in January.

See the top ten list below, and have a look at December’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of January 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 2 677

2. Toyota Hilux – 2 398

3. Nissan NP200 – 1 150

4. Nissan NP300 – 1 020

5. Isuzu KB – 772

6. Chevrolet Utility – 609

7. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 286

8. Volkswagen Amarok – 237

9. Mahindra Scorpio Pick-Up – 101

10. Mahindra Bolero – 86

