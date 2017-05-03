SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of April 2017

April 2017’s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at a lowly 34 956 units, a decrease of 13,4% year-on-year, according to Naamsa.

As always, it’s interesting to take a look at what’s happening in terms of individual model sales. So, we’ve examined the figures released by Naamsa, and picked out the ten best-selling passenger vehicles for the month (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling bakkies).

One must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance, with BMW SA recently joining its German rival in reporting one aggregate sales number in terms of passenger car sales.

So, what happened in the fourth month of 2017? Well, the top two remained unchanged, which means the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and regular Polo again took first and second, respectively.

The Toyota Fortuner, meanwhile, moved up one place to third, swapping spots with Toyota’s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales), which fell to fourth.

The Ford Fiesta, Toyota Etios and Ford EcoSport held steady in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, while the Renault Kwid returned to the table to snaffle eighth place. The Renault Sandero also made a reappearance, claiming ninth spot, while the Toyota RAV4 dropped two places to the final spot on the table.

Other odds and ends

So, what else happened in April? Well, these are the figures that caught our eye. Alfa Romeo managed just 15 units of its new Giulia, while the Everest enjoyed 414 registrations for the month. The Kuga, meanwhile, fell to just 21 units, with the Mustang coming in at 41.

Chevrolet’s most popular product again proved to be the Spark (150), with the Trailblazer (146) close behind. Honda’s star performer was the HR-V, with 139 units sold.

Jaguar managed to sell just two XE units, while Mazda’s top-seller was the soon-to-be-replaced CX-5 (283), followed by the CX-3 (257) and Mazda3 (200). The Mitsubishi brand could manage just 84 units overall, while Peugeot came in with 53 units (at least an improvement over a dismal March).

Nissan’s top performers were the X-Trail (168), Datsun GO (148) and Datsun GO+ (112). Renault Duster sales fell to 76 units, while the recently facelifted Clio line-up (which now includes a GT-Line derivative) weighed in with 258 registrations. Suzuki’s outgoing Swift (214) was again the Japanese brand’s most popular local offering.

The Toyota C-HR managed 222 units (despite Toyota SA telling us at the local launch that supply would be limited), while the Volkswagen Golf registered a figure of 387. The expanded Tiguan range wasn’t far behind with 315 units, with the Up! (309) breathing down its neck.

Some 58 Audi Q2 units were registered, along with 203 units of the updated A3. Finally, the new Volvo S90 came in with a disappointing five units.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at March’s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of April 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 642

2. Volkswagen Polo – 1 581

3. Toyota Fortuner – 985

4. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 919

5. Ford Fiesta – 875

6. Toyota Etios – 698

7. Ford EcoSport – 543

8. Renault Kwid – 537

9. Renault Sandero – 488

10. Toyota RAV4 – 426

