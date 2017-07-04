SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of June 2017

June 2017’s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at 45 369 units, a slight increase of 0,9% year-on-year, according to Naamsa.

As always, it’s interesting to take a look at what’s happening in terms of individual model sales. So, we’ve examined the figures released by Naamsa, and picked out the ten best-selling passenger vehicles for the month (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling bakkies).

One must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance, with BMW SA recently joining its German rival in reporting one aggregate sales number in terms of passenger car sales.

So, what happened in the sixth month of 2017? Well, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo stayed clear at the top, with the regular Polo returning to second (after placing third in May). That pushed Toyota’s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) back to third place.

The Toyota Fortuner, meanwhile, held steady in fourth spot and the Toyota Etios likewise firm in fifth. The Renault Kwid again secured sixth, while the Toyota RAV4 jumped two places to seventh.

Just a handful of units behind, the Ford EcoSport had to again settle for eighth, while the recently updated Volkswagen Golf fell two spots to ninth. The Datsun GO returned to the table to snaffle the final spot.

Other odds and ends

The Ford Fiesta (423) fell from the top ten for the first time in many months, although it missed out by a mere three units. Kuga sales, interestingly, shot up from just 18 units in May to 121 in June, while the Everest (322), Focus (231) and Figo (221) also contributed gamely to Ford’s cause.

Alfa Romeo moved a mere seven examples of the Giulia, while Fiat managed just 12 with the Tipo. The best individual performance from the Chevrolet stable – which will leave South Africa at the end of 2017 – came from the Spark (58), followed by the Captiva (50). Opel (which will gain a new local distributor next year), meanwhile, managed to registered 155 Corsa units.

Honda’s top performer in June was the HR-V (161), while the F-Pace managed the same feat for Jaguar, with 65 units. Mazda reported solid performances from all of its mainstream models, with the new CX-5 (386) leading the way, followed by the CX-3 (254), Mazda2 (239) and Mazda3 (236).

Nissan likewise enjoyed steady sales courtesy of the X-Trail (254), Qashqai (235) and Almera (220). Peugeot totalled 53 units for June, split between the 208 and new 2008. Porsche weighed in with 47 units of the 911, while the Renault Sandero (390) and Kadjar (227) were the French brand’s top performers after the Kwid.

As usual, the Swift (178) proved to be Suzuki’s biggest seller, although the new Ignis managed a credible 115 units, too. Toyota Prius sales were positively through the roof at 48 units (the hybrid usually sells in low single figures), while the C-HR managed 167, the updated Yaris 232 and the Avanza a strong 435.

Interestingly, the top-performing Lexus was the LX (25), although the new LC500 added five units, while the A3 (287) again stole the show for Audi (which also managed to move seven units of the R8). The Tiguan added 334 units to Volkswagen’s total, while the Up! (290) and Kombi (116) also weighed in with solid contributions. Volvo’s best-seller in June was the outgoing XC60, with 43 units.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at May’s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of June 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 516

2. Volkswagen Polo – 1 897

3. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 1 420

4. Toyota Fortuner – 1 198

5. Toyota Etios – 1 159

6. Renault Kwid – 632

7. Toyota RAV4 – 553

8. Ford EcoSport – 545

9. Volkswagen Golf – 482

10. Datsun GO – 426

