SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of March 2017

March 2017’s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at 48 534 units, an increase of some 2,1% over the same month last year.

As always, it’s interesting to take a look at what’s happening in terms of individual model sales. So, we’ve examined the figures released by Naamsa, and picked out the ten best-selling passenger vehicles for the month (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling bakkies and the 13 worst-selling cars).

One must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance, with BMW SA recently joining its German rival in reporting one aggregate sales number in terms of passenger car sales.

So, what happened in the third month of 2017? Well, the top three remained unchanged, which means the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and regular Polo (the latter now available in R-Line trim) took first and second respectively, while Toyota’s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) stayed in third.

The Toyota Fortuner, however, climbed one place to fourth, and the Ford Fiesta one to fifth, with the Toyota Etios dropping two spots to sixth. The Ford EcoSport moved up two places to seventh, with the Toyota RAV4 also climbing two to eighth.

The Ford Everest enjoyed a particularly strong month, making an appearance in ninth, with the Volkswagen Golf (its facelift is just around the corner) also returning to round out the table in tenth.

Other bits and bobs

Other interesting figures from March include the fact that Alfa Romeo registered 29 units of its new Giulia, while Ford moved 250 Figo models (and a mere 36 Kugas).

Chevrolet managed 146 Trailblazer units, with only the Opel Astra (147) faring better within the General Motors stable. Honda’s star performer was the Brio (222), although the HR-V (152), Jazz (151) and BR-V (125) also contributed.

The bulk of Jaguar Land Rover’s sales came from the Discovery Sport (110), the outgoing Discovery (103) and the F-Pace (95), while Mazda’s best-seller in March was the CX-5 with 332 units.

Mitsubishi SA only just managed to crack three figures for the month. The Nissan X-Trail (478) narrowly missed out on a top ten spot, while sales of the Datsun GO (288) and GO+ (133) also contributed to Nissan’s passenger car total of 1 330.

Peugeot sold just 31 vehicles across the country, while Renault managed 1 431 units, with contributions from the Sandero (461), Kwid (370) and Clio (261). Suzuki’s top-seller was again the Swift (262), although the Jimny (108) also managed to reach three figures.

The new Toyota C-HR impressed in its first month on sale, with 418 registrations in March. The expanded Volkswagen Tiguan range, too, performed well, coming in at 442 units.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at February’s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of March 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 383

2. Volkswagen Polo – 1 997

3. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 1 511

4. Toyota Fortuner – 1 312

5. Ford Fiesta – 1 041

6. Toyota Etios – 859

7. Ford EcoSport – 759

8. Toyota RAV4 – 640

9. Ford Everest – 577

10. Volkswagen Golf – 549

