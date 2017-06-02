SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of May 2017

May 2017’s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at 41 783 units, a decrease of 2,6% year-on-year, according to Naamsa.

As always, it’s interesting to take a look at what’s happening in terms of individual model sales. So, we’ve examined the figures released by Naamsa, and picked out the ten best-selling passenger vehicles for the month (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling bakkies).

One must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance, with BMW SA recently joining its German rival in reporting one aggregate sales number in terms of passenger car sales.

So, what happened in the fifth month of 2017? Well, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo stayed on top, but Toyota’s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) climbed two places to second.

That means the regular Polo found itself in the unusual position of being outside of the top two in third, with the Toyota Fortuner dropping one to fourth.

The Toyota Etios climbed one to fifth and the Renault Kwid moved up two to sixth. The recently facelifted Volkswagen Golf, meanwhile, surged back into the top ten with an impressive 618 units, placing seventh, while the Ford EcoSport fell one to eighth. The Toyota RAV4 moved up one to ninth, while the Ford Fiesta plummeted five spots to tenth.

Other bits and bobs

So, what else happened in May? Well, these are the figures that caught our eye. Interestingly, General Motors – which is pulling the Chevrolet brand from South Africa at the end of the year – reported just one aggregate figure (522), including Opel, while the new Fiat Tipo kicked off with 62 registrations, proving to be its brand’s best seller.

Ford Kuga sales fell to a mere 18 units, while the Everest only just missed out on a top ten with 365 units moved. Honda’s best performer was the Brio (189) although the BR-V chipped in with a handy 154 units, too.

Jaguar sold 51 units of its F-Pace, while Mazda’s best-seller was the new CX-5 (350). The Nissan X-Trail managed 222 units, while the Datsun GO and GO+ added 269 and 250 units, respectively.

Peugeot totalled 64 registrations for May, while Renault’s best-performers (bar the Kwid mentioned above) were the Sandero (325), Clio (302) and Kadjar (219).

Some 52 units of the new Suzuki Ignis were registered in May, while the Toyota C-HR managed 189 and the Audi Q2 some 51 units. Volkswagen, meanwhile, sold 319 units of its Tiguan.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at April’s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of May 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 955

2. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 1 415

3. Volkswagen Polo – 1 376

4. Toyota Fortuner – 1 249

5. Toyota Etios – 773

6. Renault Kwid – 738

7. Volkswagen Golf – 618

8. Ford EcoSport – 603

9. Toyota RAV4 – 520

10. Ford Fiesta – 390

