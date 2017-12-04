SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of November 2017

November 2017â€™s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at 49 754 units, an increase of 7,2% year-on-year, according to Naamsa.

As always, itâ€™s also interesting to take a look at whatâ€™s happening in terms of individual model sales. Weâ€™ve already examined the figures and picked out the 10 best-selling bakkies for the month, and now itâ€™s time to do the same with the passenger vehicle market.

Of course, one must bear in mind that certain automakers â€“ such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW â€“ disclose only aggregate sales statistics. Kia and Hyundai, however, thankfully started releasing their individual model sales figures a few months ago, which makes the picture a little clearer.

So, what happened in the eleventh month of 2017? Well, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo held on to first place, a mere 52 units ahead of the regular Polo, which climbed two spots to second. Toyotaâ€™s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) thus fell one to third.

The Toyota Etios, too, dropped one place to fourth, while the Ford EcoSport climbed one to fifth, forcing the Toyota Fortuner down a place to sixth. The Ford Fiesta moved up two spots to seventh, ahead of the Kia Picanto, which fell one to eighth.

The Hyundai i20 made an appearance in ninth, while the Renault Kwid returned to the table to snaffle tenth. The Kia Rio (555) and Toyota RAV4 (747) thus fell out of the top ten.

Other bits and bobs

So, what else happened in November 2017? Well, Alfa Romeo registered 32 units of its new Stelvio, but just five examples of the Giulia. The Ford Everest returned a strong 669 units, while the Figo and Focus weighed in with 515 and 440 units, respectively. The Kuga managed 69 units, while the Mustang added 58.

Opelâ€™s strongest performer was the Mokka X (181), with the new Crossland X settling for just 15 registrations in its first (admittedly partial) month. The BR-V (200) led the way for Honda, while Hyundai enjoyed impressive contributions from the likes of the Tucson (494), Creta (359), Grand i10 (355), i10 (331) and Accent (328).

The new Range Rover Velar (80) proved to be Jaguar Land Roverâ€™s most popular offering in November, beating the Range Rover Sport (76), Discovery Sport (71) and Discovery (65). The Evoque (55), meanwhile, edged out the Jaguar F-Pace (53).

Kia registered 225 units of its Sportage, while Mahindraâ€™s top seller was the KUV100 with 54 units. The CX-3 (325) and CX-5 (295) again led the way for Mazda, which also enjoyed strong contributions from the Mazda3 (265) and Mazda2 (206).

The new Pajero Sport totalled 34 units, making it Mitsubishiâ€™s most popular offering for the month, while Datsun sold 364 units of its GO and 179 units of its GO+. The Nissan brandâ€™s best seller was the Almera (305), with the Qashqai not far behind on 269 units.

Peugeot sold 93 passenger vehicles in November, with the new 3008 leading the way on 43 units. Renault registered 263 units of its Sandero, while the MÃ©gane had an unusually strong month on 215 units.

The Swift (339) again led the way for Suzuki, while the Celerio (186) and Ignis (142) also contributed. Toyota moved 454 units of its Avanza, with the C-HR falling just two units short of three figures for the month.

The Golf (702) and Tiguan (488) performed well for VW, with the Up adding 261 and the Jetta 252 units. The A3 (377) was Audiâ€™s top seller, while the V40 (78) performed that role for Volvo.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at Octoberâ€™s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of November 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo â€“ 1 900

2. Volkswagen Polo â€“ 1 848

3. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest â€“ 1 711

4. Toyota Etios â€“ 1 541

5. Ford EcoSport â€“ 1 324

6. Toyota Fortuner â€“ 1 080

7. Ford Fiesta â€“ 1 063

8. Kia Picanto â€“ 903

9. Hyundai i20 â€“ 819

10. Renault Kwid â€“ 757

