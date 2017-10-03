SA’s 10 best-selling passenger cars of September 2017

September 2017’s aggregate new vehicle sales in South Africa came in at 50 675 units, an encouraging increase of 7,0% year-on-year, according to Naamsa.

As always, it’s also interesting to take a look at what’s happening in terms of individual model sales. We’ve already examined the figures and picked out the 10 best-selling bakkies for the month, and now it’s time to do the same with the passenger vehicle market.

Of course, one must bear in mind that certain automakers – such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW – disclose only aggregate sales statistics. Kia and Hyundai, however, thankfully started releasing their individual model sales figures a couple of months ago, which makes the picture a little clearer.

So, what happened in the ninth month of 2017? Well, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo retained first place, with the regular Polo again having to settle for second. Toyota’s combination of the Corolla, Auris and Corolla Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) likewise held onto third spot.

The Ford Fiesta, however, climbed one to fourth place, and the Toyota Fortuner two to fifth. The Toyota Etios, meanwhile, fell a couple of spots to sixth, while the Kia Picanto moved up one to snaffle seventh. The Ford EcoSport fell three places to eighth, while the Kia Rio entered the table at ninth. Finally, the Renault Kwid fell another spot to tenth.

Other bits and bobs

So, what else happened in September 2017? Well, Alfa Romeo sold just three Giulia models, while Fiat registered a mere eight examples of its revived Panda. The Ford Everest (556), meanwhile, enjoyed a particularly strong month, with the Figo just ten units behind. The refreshed Kuga, however, could muster just 30 sales, while the Mustang added 75.

Opel’s top performer was the Mokka X (102), while the BR-V (176) played that role for Honda. The new CR-V, meanwhile, weighed in with 77 units, besting its HR-V sibling by five units.

Hyundai’s entire line-up impressed in September, with the i20 (577), Grand i10 (490), Tucson (480) and Creta (418) leading the charge. The new Discovery (96) was Jaguar Land Rover’s best-seller for the month, with the Discovery Sport (89) close behind.

While two models from Kia made the top ten, there was little contribution from elsewhere in the range, with only the Sportage (72) making it far into two figures. The CX-5 (310) continued to lead the way for Mazda, although the CX-3 (293), Mazda3 (252) and Mazda2 (208) also weighed in.

The new Pajero Sport (96) was Mitsubishi’s top performer, while Datsun registered 558 units of its GO and 192 units of its GO+. The Qashqai (370) and Almera (368) both impressed for Nissan, while the Micra managed 175 units thanks to a recent update. The facelifted 370Z, meanwhile, could muster just four sales.

Peugeot sold just 90 passenger vehicles in September, with the new 3008 (37) its top-seller. After the Kwid, Renault’s strongest performers were the Sandero (413), Kadjar (342), Clio (272), Captur (256) and Duster (235). The Mégane, meanwhile, enjoyed one of its better months in recent times, with 114 registrations.

Subaru bested Peugeot’s total by five units, while Suzuki’s sales leader was again the Swift (281), although the Ignis (118) also kept much of its momentum. The Avanza weighed in with 510 units for Toyota, while the RAV4 (448) fell from the top ten.

The Golf (441) continued its solid run for Volkswagen, while the A3 (229) edged out the A4 (225) as Audi’s best-seller. The new Q5, meanwhile, added 135 units for Ingolstadt while the Tiguan contributed 224 units for Wolfsburg. Volvo’s top performer was again the XC60 (122), which bodes well for the Swedish brand’s introduction of the new model next year.

See the top ten table below (and have a look back at August’s figures here):

South Africa’s 10 best-selling passengers cars of September 2017:

1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 942

2. Volkswagen Polo – 2 324

3. Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 1 845

4. Ford Fiesta – 1 447

5. Toyota Fortuner – 999

6. Toyota Etios – 974

7. Kia Picanto – 970

8. Ford EcoSport – 814

9. Kia Rio – 795

10. Renault Kwid – 758

Also read: