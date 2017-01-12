SA’s 11 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Dec 2016

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of December 2016, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicles ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

So, what happened in December 2016? Well, the Suzuki SX4 and Toyota Prius each saw just a single registration, while the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Infiniti Q50 and Toyota 86 each managed just a couple.

Another six vehicle ranges each sold just four units: Mahindra Xylo, Mazda MX-5, Nissan NV200, Tata Indica Vista, Volkswagen Scirocco and Volkswagen Golf SV.

Discontinued ranges that we did not consider for the list (but which still saw old stock finding homes) included the Mazda6 (1), Renault Megane III (1), Suzuki Splash (1), Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet (1) and Volkswagen CC (3).

South Africa’s 11 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of December 2016:

Suzuki SX4 – 1

Toyota Prius – 1

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 2

Infiniti Q50 – 2

Toyota 86 – 2

Mahindra Xylo – 4

Mazda MX-5 – 4

Nissan NV200 – 4

Tata Vista – 4

Volkswagen Scirocco – 4

Volkswagen Golf SV – 4

