SA’s 11 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Oct 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Thankfully, Hyundai and Kia have started reporting their individual model sales figures, which certainly helps to paint a more accurate monthly picture. But, of course, some other automakers (such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW) still disclose only aggregate sales statistics.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally, such as the Volkswagen Scirocco (4), Chevrolet Cruze (3), Mitsubishi Mirage (1) and Ford Fusion (1).

So, what happened during the month of October?

Well, just three units of each of the Mahindra Xylo and Toyota 86 were registered. The Abarth 500 range (4), Tata Manza (4), Alfa Romeo Giulietta (5), Tata Vista (5) and Volvo S60 (5) were next, while the Mazda MX-5 had to settle for six registrations. Suzuki’s Grand Vitara (7), the Volkswagen Beetle (7) and the Toyota Prius (9) rounded out the table.

SA’s 11 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of October 2017:



Mahindra Xylo – 3

Toyota 86 – 3

Abarth 500 – 4

Tata Manza – 4

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 5

Tata Vista – 5

Volvo S60 – 5

Mazda MX-5 – 6

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 7

Volkswagen Beetle – 7

Toyota Prius – 9

