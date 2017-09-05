SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Aug 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of August 2017, as well as listed the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Thankfully, Hyundai and Kia have started reporting their individual model sales figures, which certainly helps to paint a more accurate monthly picture. But, of course, some other automakers (such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW) still disclose only aggregate sales statistics.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued, such as the Chevrolet Sonic and Volkswagen Golf SV, each of which sold a single unit in August.

So, what happened during the month of August?

Well, just a single Abarth 595 unit was sold, while the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Toyota 86 could manage a mere two units apiece. The Mazda MX-5 and Volkswagen Scirocco each settled for three units, while the Kia Soul and Mitsubishi Mirage each made do with four.

Mahindra sold six units of the Xylo in August, with Suzuki matching that figure with its Grand Vitara and Tata doing the same with its Vista. Lastly, the Kia Sorento and Volvo V40 Cross Country each managed seven registrations.

South Africa’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of August 2017:

Abarth 595 – 1

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 2

Toyota 86 – 2

Mazda MX-5 – 3

Volkswagen Scirocco – 3

Kia Soul – 4

Mitsubishi Mirage – 4

Mahindra Xylo – 6

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 6

Tata Vista – 6

Kia Sorento – 7

Volvo V40 Cross Country – 7

