SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Jan 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of January 2017, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicles ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

So, what happened in January 2017?

Well, just one example of each of the Ssangyong Korando, Suzuki SX4, Tata Indica and Volvo V60 were sold across the country, along with two examples of each of the Infiniti Q50, Peugeot 308 and Toyota Prius.

Ford sold only four Tourneo Connect units and Tata just four Vista models, while the Ford Fusion, Mahindra Xylo and Toyota 86 each managed just five.

Take note that we’ve excluded discontinued models – such as the Chevrolet Sonic and Mini Paceman – from this list, since their low sales come from run-out stock.

For reference, see December’s list here.

South Africa’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of January 2017:

Ssangyong Korando – 1

Suzuki SX4 – 1

Tata Indica – 1

Volvo V60 – 1

Infiniti Q50 – 2

Peugeot 308 – 2

Toyota Prius – 2

Ford Tourneo Connect – 4

Tata Vista – 4

Ford Fusion – 5

Mahindra Xylo – 5

Toyota 86 – 5

Also read: