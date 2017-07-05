SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of June 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of June 2017, as well as listed the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times, while BMW SA also recently joined the non-reporting party.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally (such as the third-generation Renault Mégane, which sold two units last month).

So, what happened in June 2017?

Well, the Mahindra Xylo, Suzuki Grand Vitara and Volkswagen Scirocco each managed just a single unit for the month, while the Abarth 500 and Ford B-Max ranges had to settle for two apiece.

Tata sold just four units of its Vista, while the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Tata Manza managed five each.

Six units of each of the Mazda MX-5, Opel Adam and Toyota 86 were registered in South Africa in June, while the Volkswagen Golf SV rounded out the table with seven sales. We opted not to include the new Subaru Impreza (which managed three registrations), seeing as it officially launched right at the end of the month (and since just one of the three planned derivatives has so far arrived).

For reference, see May’s list here.

South Africa’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of June 2017:

Mahindra Xylo – 1

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 1

Volkswagen Scirocco – 1

Abarth 500 – 3

Ford B-Max – 3

Tata Vista – 4

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 5

Tata Manza – 5

Mazda MX-5 – 6

Opel Adam – 6

Toyota 86 – 6

Volkswagen Golf SV – 7

