SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of May 2017

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Ford B-Max
The Ford B-Max was one of the worst-selling passenger vehicles (under R500 000) in SA in May.
June 5th 2017Ryan Bubearposted in

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of April 2017, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times, while BMW SA also recently joined the non-reporting party.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally.

So, what happened in May 2017?

Well, the Ford B-Max, Ssangyong Korando, Toyota 86, Toyota Prius, Volkswagen Beetle and Volvo V60 each managed just a single unit for the month, with the Ford Tourneo Connect mustering two.

The Landwind X5 weighed in with five units, the Tata Vista with six, the Mazda MX-5 with seven and the Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Manza with eight apiece.

For reference, see April’s list here.

South Africa’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of May 2017:

Ford B-Max – 1
Ssangyong Korando – 1
Toyota 86 – 1
Toyota Prius – 1
Volkswagen Beetle – 1
Volvo V60 – 1
Ford Tourneo Connect – 2
Landwind X5 – 5
Tata Vista – 6
Mazda MX-5 – 7
Suzuki Grand Vitara – 8
Tata Manza – 8

Also read:

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / /

  • Mo

    Quite misleading. MX 5 is definitely not a passenger vehicle. It is a 2 seater sportscar.