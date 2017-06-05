SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of May 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of April 2017, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times, while BMW SA also recently joined the non-reporting party.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally.

So, what happened in May 2017?

Well, the Ford B-Max, Ssangyong Korando, Toyota 86, Toyota Prius, Volkswagen Beetle and Volvo V60 each managed just a single unit for the month, with the Ford Tourneo Connect mustering two.

The Landwind X5 weighed in with five units, the Tata Vista with six, the Mazda MX-5 with seven and the Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Manza with eight apiece.

South Africa’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of May 2017:

Ford B-Max – 1

Ssangyong Korando – 1

Toyota 86 – 1

Toyota Prius – 1

Volkswagen Beetle – 1

Volvo V60 – 1

Ford Tourneo Connect – 2

Landwind X5 – 5

Tata Vista – 6

Mazda MX-5 – 7

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 8

Tata Manza – 8

