SA’s 12 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Nov 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of November 2017, as well as listed the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Thankfully, Hyundai and Kia have started reporting their individual model sales figures, which certainly helps to paint a more accurate monthly picture. But, of course, some other automakers (such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW) still disclose only aggregate sales statistics.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally, such as the Volkswagen Beetle (8), Chevrolet Cruze (1), Mazda MX-5 (1) and Mitsubishi Mirage (1).

So, what happened during the month of November?

Well, just a single example of the Toyota 86 was registered, while the Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Toyota Prius managed two apiece. The Abarth 595, Mahindra Xylo, Tata Manza and Volvo S60 each could muster just three, while the Tata Indica came in with six units.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara (7) was next, ahead of the Nissan NV200 (8). The Fiat Panda and Kia Sorento rounded out the table, with ten sales each.

For reference, see October’s list here.

SA’s 12 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of November 2017:

Toyota 86 – 1

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 2

Toyota Prius – 2

Abarth 595 – 3

Mahindra Xylo – 3

Tata Manza – 3

Volvo S60 – 3

Tata Indica – 6

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 7

Nissan NV200 – 8

Fiat Panda – 10

Kia Sorento – 10

Also read: