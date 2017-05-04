SA’s 13 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of April 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of April 2017, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times, while BMW SA also recently joined the non-reporting party.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally, such as the Citroën C4 Cactus (1) and soon-to-be-replaced Peugeot 3008 (2) that appeared in the latest stats.

So, what happened in April 2017?

Well, Ford managed to sell just a single unit each of the Fusion and Tourneo Connect, while the Infiniti Q50 again found itself on this list, with just a solitary sale. The Volkswagen Scirocco and Abarth 595 ranges each managed to sell just two units, while the Landwind X5 could muster just three.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta and Volvo V60 each registered four units, while the Mahindra Xylo, Tata Vista and the recently facelifted Toyota 86 managed five apiece. Finally, the Mitsubishi Mirage and Volkswagen Golf SV could each add just six units.

South Africa’s 13 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of April 2017:

Ford Fusion – 1

Ford Tourneo Connect – 1

Infiniti Q50 – 1

Volkswagen Scirocco – 2

Abarth 595 – 2

Landwind X5 – 3

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 4

Volvo V60 – 4

Mahindra Xylo – 5

Tata Vista – 5

Toyota 86 – 5

Mitsubishi Mirage – 6

Volkswagen Golf SV – 6

