SA’s 13 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of July 2017

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of July 2017, as well as listed the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Interestingly, Hyundai and Kia last month started reporting their individual model sales figures, which certainly helps to paint a more accurate monthly picture. But, of course, some other automakers (such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, with Audi reportedly set to follow soon) still disclose only aggregate sales statistics.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicle ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers. We also don’t count sales from run-out stock of vehicles that have been discontinued locally (such as the third-generation Renault Mégane, which sold three units last month).

So, what happened in July 2017?

Well, Ford sold just a single unit of the B-Max (there is talk that production of the B-Max will cease later this year, but it’s still listed on Ford SA’s official price list, so we’ve included it here), while the Tata Vista, Toyota 86, Volkswagen Beetle and Volvo V60 managed just two units apiece.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Hyundai Veloster (which recently had its local line-up pared down to two derivatives, with the axing of the naturally aspirated variants) and Mahindra Xylo could muster just three units each, while the Fiat 500X, Mazda MX-5 and new Subaru Impreza managed just four apiece. The Suzuki Grand Vitara (5) and Volvo S60 (5) rounded out the table.

Models that almost made the list included the Ford Fusion, Mitsubishi Mirage and Volkswagen Scirocco (each with six units), the Hyundai i30 (7), the Landwind X5 (8) and the Nissan NV200 (8).

For reference, see June’s list here.

South Africa’s 13 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of July 2017:

Ford B-Max – 1

Tata Vista – 2

Toyota 86 – 2

Volkswagen Beetle – 2

Volvo V60 – 2

Alfa Romeo Giulietta – 3

Hyundai Veloster – 3

Mahindra Xylo – 3

Fiat 500X – 4

Mazda MX-5 – 4

Subaru Impreza – 4

Suzuki Grand Vitara – 5

Volvo S60 – 5

