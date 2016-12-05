SA’s 13 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Nov 2016

The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of November 2016, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicles ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

So, what happened in November 2016? Well, six local vehicle ranges each sold just a single unit: Nissan Sentra, Tata Manza, Fiat 500L, Mini Paceman, Mahindra Quanto and Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet (although it must be pointed out that the latter four have all been discontinued locally, which means these sales comprise left-over stock).

Another three ranges each sold just two units (Abarth 500, Peugeot 308 and Toyota Prius) and a further two a mere three units (Ssangyong Korando and Volkswagen CC – although, again, the latter has been discontinued). Finally, the Toyota 86 and Volvo V60 managed just four units apiece.

For reference, see October’s list here.

South Africa’s 13 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of November 2016

Fiat 500L – 1

Mahindra Quanto – 1

Mini Paceman – 1

Nissan Sentra – 1

Tata Manza – 1

Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet – 1

Abarth 500 – 2

Peugeot 308 – 2

Toyota Prius – 2

Ssangyong Korando – 3

Volkswagen CC – 3

Toyota 86 – 4

Volvo V60 – 4

