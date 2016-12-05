SA’s 13 worst-selling cars (under R500k) of Nov 2016

Nissan Sentra
The Nissan Sentra was one of the worst-selling passenger cars in SA in November 2016.
The monthly Naamsa stats generally make for rather interesting reading. But, naturally, we tend to focus on the best-performing vehicles in terms of sales.

Indeed, we’ve already reported the 10 best-selling passenger cars of November 2016, as well as listing the 10 best-selling bakkies in our market for the same period.

But now we’ve decided to take a look at the worst-selling passenger car models on our shores. Of course, we must bear in mind that certain importers – such as Hyundai and Kia – do not submit individual model sales figures, instead only disclosing aggregate sales stats. Mercedes-Benz, too, has taken a similar stance in recent times.

Also, take note that – in order to make this list more relevant – we’ve excluded vehicles ranges that start at more than R500 000. Otherwise, this table would be dominated by luxury manufacturers such as Bentley, Ferrari and Maserati, whose high-priced vehicles traditionally sell in tiny numbers.

So, what happened in November 2016? Well, six local vehicle ranges each sold just a single unit: Nissan Sentra, Tata Manza, Fiat 500L, Mini Paceman, Mahindra Quanto and Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet (although it must be pointed out that the latter four have all been discontinued locally, which means these sales comprise left-over stock).

Another three ranges each sold just two units (Abarth 500, Peugeot 308 and Toyota Prius) and a further two a mere three units (Ssangyong Korando and Volkswagen CC – although, again, the latter has been discontinued). Finally, the Toyota 86 and Volvo V60 managed just four units apiece.

For reference, see October’s list here.

South Africa’s 13 worst-selling passenger cars (under R500k) of November 2016

Fiat 500L – 1
Mahindra Quanto – 1
Mini Paceman – 1
Nissan Sentra – 1
Tata Manza – 1
Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet – 1
Abarth 500 – 2
Peugeot 308 – 2
Toyota Prius – 2
Ssangyong Korando – 3
Volkswagen CC – 3
Toyota 86 – 4
Volvo V60 – 4

  • Kobus

    I have stopped buying local car magazines… you are partisan to the manufacturers, not the subscribers to your publications..
    The bottom line is, our cars are way overpriced and of course we have mostly below par salaries.
    Car prices are partly blamed by the notion to ‘protect’ 2nd hand car prices and then GREED.
    It is very interesting how new models are introduced in other parts, sometimes at a big price reduction AND they are better specced.
    Interesting how we get a lot of cheap Indian-built vehicles, but they are priced to the market in South Africa.
    The other ‘bad habit’ we’ve had for as long as I can remember, are the quarterly increases…. it is like a given, it WILL happen, but it is extremely interesting I don’t see the phenomenon in the other markets I observe…
    Instead, there are certain times of the year, when MASSIVE discounts are offered on vehicles that ALREADY are much cheaper than South Africa..
    Please don’t tell me it is VAT and import duties, other countries have higher VAT and the import duties have come down over the years AND then let’s factor in the ‘export credits’ for local manufacturers… they just seem to use that to fatten the bottom line..

  • GeorgeGalbraith

    The reason cars in SA are significantly more expensive than many other countries lies in the realm of government management of the motor industry and related fiscal policy. Economies of scale also affect local production negatively, as does labour inefficiencies and wage system, coupled with a business unfriendly environment occasioned by current adversarial policies and ideology of government, which regards business as ‘White monopoly capital’.

    Added and connected to this is a political scenario that sees labour as a third leg of the governing triumvirate, which puts labour in a special relationship with the ANC (Royal game). Consequently, the labour to employer relationship is fraught with issues like strikes, mistrust, race-based difficulties and laws that are business unfriendly too. For SA to reverse its economic I’ll-effect, government must rethink its policy suite and engage all stakeholders honestly and in a spirit of cooperation and transparency.